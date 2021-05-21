Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.14 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

