Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $812,000 in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSPE. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $150,000.

NASDAQ BSPE opened at $10.07 on Friday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSPE. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

