Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92.

