Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.35 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

