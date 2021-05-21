Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $796,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.