K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$6.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

