Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 42,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 67,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

