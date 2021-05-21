KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

ETR:KWS opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Thursday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

