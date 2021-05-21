L1 Capital Pty Ltd Sells 2,255,107 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255,107 shares during the quarter. FinVolution Group accounts for 0.7% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,723. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

