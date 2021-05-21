Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) vs. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Head to Head Contrast

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laboratory Co. of America and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 12 0 3.00 Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $271.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.45%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 6.79% 21.05% 8.83% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $11.55 billion 2.29 $823.80 million $11.32 23.94 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -203.56

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Renalytix AI on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.