Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA opened at $2.71 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

