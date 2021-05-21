Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $617.97. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $257.63 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.