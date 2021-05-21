Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

