Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 719 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 718.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 675.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

