Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of LPI opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

