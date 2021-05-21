Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

