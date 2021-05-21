Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 390.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

