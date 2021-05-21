Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.22.

TSE LB opened at C$42.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

