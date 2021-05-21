LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $75.13 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $75.13 million and $1.57 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00390371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00201543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004125 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.76 or 0.00929663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030146 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

