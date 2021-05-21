Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

