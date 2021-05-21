Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 3.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $403.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,626. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

