Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $687,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,541,490 shares of company stock worth $131,154,493.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

