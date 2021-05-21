Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $201.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $144.60 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.