Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 11,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

