Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 1,585,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,529. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.