Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.44. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

