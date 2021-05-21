Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 44,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

