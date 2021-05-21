Lincluden Management Ltd. Invests $5.91 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.58. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

