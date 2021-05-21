Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 50,200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

