Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,279 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

