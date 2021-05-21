Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes $3.94 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

