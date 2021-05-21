Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,873 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 14,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

