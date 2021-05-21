Linear Hits Market Cap of $142.16 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Linear has a market capitalization of $142.16 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,610,031,048 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.