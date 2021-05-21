Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $3,996.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.01000853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.83 or 0.08435341 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

