Litentry Price Down 52.1% Over Last Week (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Litentry has a market cap of $77.36 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00009269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

