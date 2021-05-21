Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 11,350 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

