Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 32,900 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON remained flat at $$38.53 during trading hours on Friday. 100,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,403. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

