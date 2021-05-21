Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 12,100 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 6,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.