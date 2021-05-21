London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

