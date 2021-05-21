Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00415547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00210354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00986075 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

