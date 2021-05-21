Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 6,213 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,016,623 shares of company stock valued at $101,771,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.