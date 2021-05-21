Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1,141.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

