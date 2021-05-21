Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,564 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $70.57 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

