Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,335 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NIO by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NIO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.