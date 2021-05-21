Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 95,105 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

