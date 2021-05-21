Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.