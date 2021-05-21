Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.30 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

