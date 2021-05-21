Louise K. Goeser Purchases 1,269 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser bought 1,269 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,837.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,436.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MSM opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

