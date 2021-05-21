Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

