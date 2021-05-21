Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

LOW opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

